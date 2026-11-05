Finalytics.ai has launched an AI-personalised website experience for Travis Credit Union, tailoring content to each member’s goals.

The Finalytics.ai platform identifies what a visitor is looking for from how they move through the credit union’s website, such as opening a first account, shopping for an auto loan, or exploring savings options, and adjusts the content, offers, and next steps accordingly. Finalytics.ai also supports Travis Credit Union’s team with the copy, offers, and reporting behind the experience, and measures results by accounts opened and loans funded.

Matching content to member needs

A young adult researching a first credit card, for example, sees plain-language guidance on building credit rather than a full list of products, while a family comparing auto loans sees the rate, the monthly payment, and a route to pre-approval. The aim is to reduce the time members spend searching for information. US-based Travis Credit Union was founded in 1951 and has around 280,000 members and nearly USD 6 billion in assets.

Grant Karsas, Vice President, Digital Experience at Travis Credit Union, stated that members know what it feels like to be recognised in a branch, and the credit union wanted to offer the same online. According to Karsas, every member should feel that the digital experience was built for them, and the project focuses on understanding what each person needs and making it easier for them to reach their goals.

Personalisation for smaller institutions

Craig McLaughlin, Founder and CEO of Finalytics.ai, stated that Travis started from the member’s point of view and worked backwards from there. According to McLaughlin, the question was never what the technology could do, but what a member would need and how the website could answer that first, which he described as the right approach to personalisation.

US-based Finalytics.ai provides an AI personalisation and decisioning platform for credit unions and community banks, covering the website, the application process, and digital banking. The company is structured as a credit union service organisation. The personalised experience is now live across Travis Credit Union’s website, and the credit union plans to keep refining it based on how members use it.