Toss reportedly postpones US Nasdaq listing plan

South Korea-based fintech Toss has postponed its planned Nasdaq listing this year, a media report has said.

According to Reuters, the company’s plan to sell American depositary receipts (ADRs) this year has been shelved. Toss declined to comment on the report.

The postponement marks a shift from the timeline previously reported by Reuters. In July 2025, Reuters reported that Toss was aiming to list in the US during the second quarter of 2026, at a valuation of more than USD 10 billion. That listing was expected to proceed through the issuance of ADRs, financial instruments that represent shares in a foreign company and allow them to be traded on US stock exchanges without the shares themselves being listed directly abroad. ADRs are a common route for non-US companies seeking access to American capital markets while remaining headquartered and primarily regulated in their home jurisdiction.

No revised timeline for the listing has been disclosed. The Seoul Economic Daily report did not specify the reasons behind the delay, and Toss has not issued a public statement addressing the postponement or its implications for the company's broader capital markets strategy.

Market relevance

Toss operates as one of South Korea's prominent financial technology platforms, offering banking and related financial services through its app. A Nasdaq listing would have represented a notable step for the company in accessing US investors and capital, and the anticipated valuation of over USD ten billion had positioned the planned ADR offering as a closely watched event among market participants tracking South Korean fintech expansion into US public markets.

The postponement leaves open questions about the timing and structure of any future listing attempt. As of this report, Toss has not confirmed whether the Nasdaq plan will be pursued at a later date in 2026 or beyond, nor has it addressed the specific factors cited by the source referenced in the Seoul Economic Daily report.