Italy-based Satispay has partnered with Mastercard to launch debit cards and introduced in-app stock and ETF trading for its users.

The move follows the rollout of IBAN accounts earlier in 2026 and marks a further step in the company's expansion into broader banking services. The launch comes after a recent capital increase and takes the platform's user base, which stands at 6.5 million, alongside 450.000 affiliated merchants, into a new phase of product development.

Debit card offering

According to the official press release, the new cards will allow Satispay users to make payments globally, extending the service beyond the network of merchants that currently accept the app's proprietary payment method. The offering includes three physical debit cards, each linked to a different Satispay subscription tier and issued on the Mastercard circuit.

The entry-level card, included in the Satispay Plus plan, is a Mastercard Platinum card made of recycled PVC, offering double loyalty points, insurance coverage on online and in-store purchases, and preferential terms on top-ups, savings and investment products, and it is expected to become available without a subscription plan in the coming months. The Satispay Metal card, a metal Mastercard World card aimed at frequent travellers, includes no foreign exchange fees on non-euro transactions, higher free withdrawal limits, discounted airport lounge access and extended insurance cover, alongside triple loyalty points. At the same time, the Satispay Velvet card, a Mastercard World Elite product, offers unlimited free airport lounge access, no foreign exchange fees, the highest withdrawal limits in the range and quadruple loyalty points. All three cards will also be issued in digital form for mobile wallets. The offering is expected to reach the full user base within the coming days.

Stock and ETF trading

Alongside the card launch, Satispay has expanded its investment offering, which already counts half a million users, with a new in-app service for buying and selling stocks and ETFs, expected to go live the following week. The service gives users access to more than 1.000 stocks and ETFs, with a fixed fee of EUR 0.89 per trade and free recurring investment plans on selected Vanguard ETFs. Fractional shares allow users to begin investing with as little as EUR 1.

The service adds to Satispay's existing investment products, which include a remunerated savings account and mutual funds, and follows a broader trend among European payment apps of bundling banking, payments and investment features within a single platform.

Market context

The partnership with Mastercard gives Satispay access to a global card acceptance network, addressing a limitation of its proprietary payment circuit, which has previously been used mainly for domestic transactions and merchant payments in Italy. For Mastercard, the agreement extends its card issuing business into the fintech segment in Italy, where Satispay has built a large domestic user base. The combined rollout of card issuance and investment services reflects an ongoing shift among payment apps toward offering a fuller range of banking functions, as providers compete for a larger share of users' everyday financial activity.