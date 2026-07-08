Philippines-based digital bank GoTyme has secured USD 13.9 million through a fresh capital injection from its parent companies, JG Summit Holdings and Tyme Investments, according to regulatory filings cited by DealStreet Asia.

GoTyme issued more than 166.4 million preference shares to raise the funds. Tyme Investments contributed approximately USD 7.8 million, while JG Summit Holdings provided USD 6.2 million. The latest injection brings GoTyme's total paid-up capital to USD 113.8 million.

The round follows a previous capital injection of USD 10.4 million completed in April of the prior year, during which JG Summit Holdings contributed USD 4.6 million, and Tyme Investments provided USD 5.8 million.

Financial performance

GoTyme reported improved financial results for the previous fiscal year, narrowing its net loss to PHP 2.95 billion from PHP 3.44 billion in the prior period. Pre-provision net interest income increased by 260% to PHP 2.59 billion, while total interest income rose to PHP 3.57 billion. Following the investment, the company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients, users, and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining complaint with the regulatory requirments and laws of the industry as well.

Regulatory position

GoTyme operates as one of six digital banks licensed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines' central bank. The continued capital support from its parent companies comes as the digital bank works towards improving its financial performance within the country's digital banking sector, which remains subject to close regulatory oversight from the BSP as licensed digital banks build out their operations and work towards profitability.