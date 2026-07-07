Yapily has extended its bank account verification service to Google Cloud customers across eleven European markets.

Yapily, an Open Banking infrastructure provider, has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud, enabling business customers in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, and Sweden to verify their bank accounts during onboarding using Open Banking connectivity. The rollout builds on a bank account verification service Yapily began providing to Google in October 2025, extending the capability specifically to Google Cloud's customer base in the region.

Addressing the limits of manual verification

Confirming that a business owns the bank account it claims to hold has traditionally relied on manual processes: requesting supporting documents, waiting for them to arrive, and cross-referencing the details by hand. For customers, this approach has often meant delays and repeated document requests at the point of onboarding. In addition, for providers, it has translated into higher operational overheads and an optimized risk of applications being abandoned when the process takes too long, an outcome that can affect conversion in competitive markets.

Under the expanded arrangement, bank account verification is now embedded directly into the Google Cloud onboarding process across the eleven markets listed. Verification is carried out using bank-sourced data, with results returned within minutes rather than after a manual document review. The integration also consolidates what would otherwise be separate verification processes into a single connection with Yapily, giving Google Cloud one integration point covering all eleven markets rather than country-by-country arrangements.

Open Banking's expanding role in enterprise onboarding

According to the official press release, bank account verification is regarded as one of the more established applications of Open Banking, an area that has grown alongside the broader ecosystem. In the UK, Open Banking payments have reached 36 million transactions per month, according to Juniper Research, with over 17.5 million active user connections recorded by Open Banking Limited. Across the wider European market, user numbers surpassed 63 million as of 2024, according to Statista, while Open Banking now accounts for around 17% of total e-commerce transaction value on the continent, per data cited by The Payments Association.

Yapily connects to both business and consumer accounts at more than 2,000 banks across 19 markets in the UK and Europe, supporting use cases including Pay by Bank, Recurring Pay by Bank, data enrichment, transaction categorisation, and account verification. The company has stated that it has reached profitability, grown revenue, and added enterprise customers, including Google, Adyen, Ant Group, Intuit QuickBooks, Pleo, and Allica Bank.

Commenting on the expansion, Stefano Vaccino, founder and CEO of Yapily, said deploying verification at this scale across European markets reflects the current shape of enterprise Open Banking infrastructure.

The extension of the Google Cloud partnership indicates continued demand among large technology platforms for Open Banking-based identity and verification tools as an alternative to document-based onboarding checks.