Titan has launched a suite of banking-native AI models purpose-built for banks, credit unions, and regulated fintechs.

The models were developed by a team that includes former bank operators, regulators, compliance leaders, and applied AI and ML engineers. According to Titan, this combination was central to building domain reasoning into the models from the outset, rather than adapting general-purpose systems after the fact.

Titan has published internal and external benchmark results to support its performance claims. When assessed using Retrieval Augmented Generation Assessment (RAGAS) benchmarks, Titan's SLMs recorded an answer accuracy of 76%, compared to 54% for ChatGPT and 47% for Gemini. On answer correctness, Titan's models scored 82%, against 70% for ChatGPT and 66% for Gemini.

The company also developed a proprietary Banker Trust Index (BTI), designed to evaluate AI performance across areas it considers most relevant to regulated environments, including safety, reliability, and supervisory alignment. Titan states its models scored higher than general-purpose LLMs across all measured categories in this index.

Notably, Titan acknowledges that general-purpose LLMs outperformed its models on two RAGAS metrics, Faithfulness and Answer Relevancy, but argues this reflects a structural limitation of those metrics rather than a performance advantage. In its view, banking queries often require supplemental regulatory or policy context beyond the retrieved source text, and models that stay narrowly tied to retrieved content may produce technically faithful but operationally incomplete answers.

Architecture and deployment

Titan's models are built around a banking ontology that encodes regulatory frameworks, risk logic, and operational procedures directly into the model architecture. The company states that answers include traceable reasoning, described as audit-ready, with documentation suited to supervisory review.

The models are designed to be deployed close to an institution's own data, which Titan says reduces latency and improves predictability. A human-in-the-loop approach is embedded in the system design, with the models intended to support rather than replace banker judgement.

The platform targets banks, credit unions, and regulated fintechs facing pressure to adopt AI while managing compliance obligations. General-purpose AI adoption in banking has drawn growing scrutiny from regulators and risk teams concerned about hallucination risk and inconsistent outputs in high-stakes decisions. Titan's approach reflects an emerging category of domain-specific AI built for regulated industries, where explainability, auditability, and alignment with supervisory expectations are operational requirements rather than optional features.