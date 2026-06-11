CIMB Bank and China CITIC Bank have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cross-border banking and financing across the China–ASEAN corridor.

The agreement is designed to facilitate bilateral trade, cross-border financing, and investment flows across the corridor by combining China CITIC Bank's onshore network in China with CIMB's regional presence across ASEAN.

In addition, under the terms of the LOI, clients of both institutions will gain access to a range of banking solutions covering trade transactions, payments, and cross-border financing. The arrangement is intended to support businesses with operational and expansion requirements across the two regions.

Payment infrastructure and treasury capabilities

According to the official press release, a key element of the partnership is its scope for RMB and foreign currency payment and clearing capabilities. This includes potential access to China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), interbank RMB funding arrangements, and offshore lending into ASEAN markets. CIPS, operated by the People's Bank of China, serves as the primary infrastructure for processing cross-border RMB transactions and has been a central component of China's broader efforts to internationalise its currency.

Both banks will also explore head-office-level cooperation to streamline treasury and cash management services, including account opening, maintenance, and management for local enterprises. The goal is to improve operational coordination across branches and enable clients to manage cross-border transactions more efficiently.

Client advisory and financing collaboration

Beyond transactional services, the partnership includes a commitment to supporting clients' market entry into both China and ASEAN. In addition, through mutual client referrals and advisory services, both banks intend to assist businesses in navigating regulatory requirements, executing cross-border transactions, and pursuing mergers and acquisition opportunities.

The two institutions will also explore collaboration on syndicated loans across global primary and secondary markets, with the aim of broadening clients' access to regional and international financing. This positions the partnership not only as an operational arrangement but also as a platform for capital markets cooperation along the corridor.

The China–ASEAN trade relationship has grown substantially in recent years, with ASEAN becoming China's largest trading partner. Malaysia and Indonesia, as two of the region's largest economies, represent significant entry points for Chinese enterprises expanding into Southeast Asia, as well as for ASEAN-based businesses seeking access to Chinese markets. Chu Kok Wei, Chief Executive Officer, Group Wholesale Banking, CIMB, noted that businesses increasingly require banking partners capable of navigating both markets, citing deepening trade, investment, and supply chain linkages as driving demand for more integrated cross-border financial services.