Egypt-based Blnk has raised USD 37 million in combined equity and debt funding to expand POS consumer finance.

The funding round will focus on the process of scaling its PoS consumer finance operations, with a focus on underserved segments, including women and the unbanked.

The Series A equity round was led by Algebra Ventures, with participation from SANAD Fund for MSME, Endeavor Catalyst, and Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC), an Abu Dhabi-based investor that also participated in the company's seed round.

In addition, the debt funding was provided by a group of Egypt-based banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), including Suez Canal Bank, Bank Albaraka, the National Bank of Egypt, Corplease, Globalcorp, and BM Lease.

Technology and credit model

Blnk's platform uses proprietary algorithms to carry out underwriting and loan booking at the point of sale. Consumers can access financing within three minutes, with minimal documentation required. Loan tenors range from six to 36 months and are available across more than 3.000 merchant locations spanning categories including electronics, household appliances, automotive services, and furniture. The company also applies specialised machine learning models to generate real-time probability of default (PD) predictions, enabling risk-based pricing at the point of decision.

In addition, rather than relying on static credit indicators, Blnk's risk assessment methodology uses dynamic, data-driven mapping of hyper-local variables to support credit decisioning. According to the company, this approach has produced measurable improvements in credit risk prediction relative to traditional models.

The new funding will support expansion into new product categories, further development of the company's technology infrastructure, geographic diversification, and the launch of a credit card programme that would allow customers to utilise their credit limit beyond Blnk's existing merchant network.

Market context

According to the official press release, Egypt's consumer finance sector reached EGP 96.3 billion (approximately USD 2 billion) in 2025, reflecting 57.1% year-on-year growth, according to data from Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). Despite this expansion, structural access gaps persist: fewer than an estimated 5% of Egyptian adults hold formal credit, and only 3.9% of women make use of credit cards or online lending tools. The disconnect between rising bank account ownership and actual access to usable credit remains a defining challenge for financial inclusion in the market.