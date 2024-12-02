Teylor, a digital platform for SME financing, has secured EUR 150 million in new funding from Fasanara Capital. The funds will be used to optimise Teylor's pan-European expansion in SME financing.

Fasanara Capital has committed to refinance Teylor’s factoring business and create a pan-European financing platform that operates in multiple countries and currencies. The program combines all of Teylor’s factoring activities under one structure and is designed to deliver optimal flexibility and synergies across borders.

From Teylor’s perspective, a benefit of partnering with Fasanara Capital was Fasanara’s expertise in structuring complex pan-European facilities and its ability to execute features that aligned with Teylor’s requirements. The financing feature operates across multiple countries and currencies, providing flexibility for international expansion while optimising cross-border financing and creating operational efficiencies.

According to the company, this structure provides a template for future financing solutions, supporting Teylor’s vision to expand beyond Europe and develop a comprehensive global SME financing platform.

The partnership combines technological optimisation with strategic institutional capital deployment to optimise the SME financing market in Europe.

Teylor’s strategy to build an SME financing platform in Europe

Previous to this funding round, in September 2025, Teylor acquired CapeTec, aiming to develop a European SaaS platform for SME financing. Combined with creditshelf, acquired by Teylor in 2024, and its own SaaS division, Teylor Technologies, Teylor is creating an optimal white-label SaaS platform for SME lending in Europe.

The acquisition of CapeTec marked Teylor’s next step in its M&A strategy. By combining financing and software expertise under one roof, Teylor created an optimal offering in the market. The SaaS feature was expanded to include solutions for digital loan applications, automated credit screening, and loan brokerage, all of which were embedded into the group's augmented sales network.