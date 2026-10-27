TEN Credit Union has selected Bankjoy for digital banking, launching it on the same day it converts to Corelation’s KeyStone core.

US-based TEN Credit Union (TENCU), founded in 1950 by Nashville school educators, has chosen Bankjoy as its digital banking platform. The credit union serves more than 24,800 members and holds over USD 410 million in assets. TENCU will launch Bankjoy on the same day it converts to Corelation’s KeyStone core, so members will move to a new core system and a new digital banking experience in a single coordinated conversion.

Features and core integration

TENCU members will have access to Bankjoy’s consumer and business digital banking, protected by FraudSense, Bankjoy’s real-time fraud prevention platform, along with card controls through an integration with Velera. The agreement also includes JoyCompass, Bankjoy’s financial wellness platform, and Plaid-powered account verification and aggregation, both of which can be activated after launch.

Bankjoy connects directly to KeyStone through Corelation’s KeyBridge API and is certified under Corelation’s vendor certification programme, allowing TENCU to run digital banking on its new core from day one without a separate digital conversion later. Michael Roussel, Chief Innovation Officer at TENCU, stated that a core conversion is a critical project for any credit union, and that digital banking must be ready from the first day rather than treated as an afterthought.

Credit unions moving to KeyStone

Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy, noted that TENCU has served Tennessee educators and their communities for more than 75 years. According to Duncan, credit unions moving to KeyStone want a digital partner that already knows the core and has launched on it many times, and Bankjoy brings that experience along with real-time fraud protection and financial wellness tools.

According to Bankjoy, at CommunityWide Federal Credit Union, 91.8% of members who created a budget in JoyCompass remained active in digital banking after three months, compared with 66.4% of members who did not use its spending analysis. Corelation also reported that six credit unions with more than USD 5.4 billion in combined assets selected KeyStone in the third quarter of 2026. Aligning the digital banking launch with the core conversion means TENCU members go through one migration rather than two.