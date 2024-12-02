TBC Uzbekistan rolls out TBC Plus subscription in banking app

TBC Uzbekistan has introduced a subscription-based service within its digital banking application, extending the range of paid features available across its ecosystem.

The new offering, called TBC Plus, is accessible through the TBC UZ app and follows the rollout of a similar product in the group’s payments platform earlier this year.

The subscription provides access to a mix of financial and non-financial features, including enhanced payment tracking, participation in prize draws and bundled access to selected third-party lifestyle services. Among the partners included is Yandex Plus. Subscribers are also eligible for higher cashback rates on transactions made with Salom Card, a debit card issued by TBC Uzbekistan.

Expansion of subscription services across the ecosystem

TBC Plus builds on the Payme Plus subscription launched in January 2025 within Payme, the payments application operated by TBC Uzbekistan. According to the company, Payme Plus has attracted more than 450,000 monthly active subscribers since launch. Over that period, users collectively received more than USD 1.5 million in cashback, which is in line with an increased usage of paid features across the platform.

Representatives from TBC Uzbekistan said the introduction of TBC Plus reflects an effort to encourage customers to use a wider range of services within the group’s digital products. Officials indicated that the company aims to replicate the engagement patterns seen in the payments app by offering similar incentives in its banking application, allowing users to manage routine financial activity in a single interface. They added that expanding subscription services remains part of the group’s product development plans over the coming year.

TBC Uzbekistan operates as part of TBC Bank Group, which is listed in London, and runs several digital financial services in Uzbekistan, including the TBC UZ digital bank, the Payme payments app, a Buy Now, Pay Later business and a digital insurance unit. The group reported 22 million registered users across its platforms and disclosed operating income of USD 189 million for the first nine months of 2025.