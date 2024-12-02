TBC Uzbekistan has launched a subscription service for small and medium-sized enterprises through its TBC Business digital banking platform.

The offering provides two subscription tiers, namely Business and Business Pro, with features including bulk transfers, unlimited budget payments, and fee waivers for domestic clearing transactions.

TBC Business launched in December 2024 as a digital-only banking solution for SMEs in Uzbekistan. The bank added business lending capabilities in April 2025, providing short-term loans to commercial customers.

Subscription tiers target operational cost reduction

The Business subscription tier includes ten free transactions through Uzbekistan's national clearing system MUNIS, unlimited free transfers to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, and free interbank transfers up to USD 8,315. Business Pro subscribers receive 20 free MUNIS transactions and an interbank transfer limit of USD 40,722, alongside all features from the Business tier.

MUNIS operates as Uzbekistan's national payment system for domestic money transfers, enabling transactions between banks and payment service providers. The system processes business-to-business payments, salary disbursements, and tax payments.

TBC Uzbekistan positions the subscription service as part of its strategy to consolidate business financial operations on a single platform. The bank operates BILLZ, a retail inventory management system for business customers, alongside its banking and lending products.

Digital banking development in Central Asian markets

Digital banking adoption in Uzbekistan has increased following regulatory reforms enabling online account opening and electronic signature usage for business customers. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan introduced licensing frameworks for digital banks and payment service providers in recent years.

SMEs in Uzbekistan face challenges accessing business credit and digital financial services through traditional banking channels. Digital banks target these segments with streamlined onboarding, mobile-first interfaces, and lending products designed for smaller loan amounts.

Subscription-based banking models generate predictable revenue streams from monthly fees rather than transaction-based charges. Banks offering subscription services typically bundle features including premium payment limits, fee waivers, and priority customer support.