TBC Uzbekistan has launched its first secured lending product, extending the financing options available through its TBC Business platform.

TBC Uzbekistan, part of TBC Bank Group which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has introduced secured loans for small and medium-sized enterprises as part of TBC Business, which the company describes as the country's first fully digital business banking solution. The new product allows SMEs to borrow up to UZS 12 billion, equivalent to around USD 1 million. The product is available through TBC Business, the bank’s digital business banking platform, which has registered more than 30,000 SMEs since its launch.

Loan terms and platform development

TBC Business offers flexible collateral terms and a grace period of up to 12 months. Working capital loans are available for up to 36 months, while investment financing can be extended for up to 120 months. Nika Kurdiani, CEO of TBC Uzbekistan, stated that as businesses grow, entrepreneurs require larger loans to scale and fund longer-term projects, such as expanding production or purchasing equipment and commercial real estate. According to Kurdiani, the product was developed to meet this demand while maintaining the fully digital customer journey used across the company's other products.

The secured lending product builds on a series of additions to TBC Business since its launch as a web-based service in December 2024. The company has since introduced a dedicated mobile app and doubled its maximum unsecured loan amount from approximately USD 25,000 to USD 50,000. Earlier in 2026, TBC Uzbekistan also rolled out a payroll product that enables companies to pay employees digitally at any time, including weekends and holidays, alongside QR-code payment functionality. The introduction of secured loans extends the platform's lending range from smaller unsecured credit lines to larger, longer-term financing.

Platform adds financial and business services

The launch forms part of TBC Uzbekistan's strategy to build a two-sided ecosystem serving both businesses and consumers. In June 2025, the company acquired a majority stake in BILLZ, a retail management SaaS platform in Uzbekistan, adding operational capabilities to TBC Business so that companies can manage both their financial and operational needs in one place. On the consumer side, the group combines TBC UZ's digital offering with Payme, and reports nearly 6 million monthly active users, supported by a proprietary AI stack that includes the AI assistant Lola.

Beyond product development, TBC Uzbekistan has launched several initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in the country. These include an educational programme run in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which provides free practical training sessions designed to broaden entrepreneurs' knowledge and strengthen their management skills. Taken together, the combination of lending, payroll, payments, and retail management tools positions TBC Business as a single platform through which SMEs in Uzbekistan can access financing and run day-to-day operations.