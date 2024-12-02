TBC Uzbekistan, a digital banking ecosystem, has launched TBC Insurance, expanded its product range and entered new high-growth markets.

TBC Insurance is now fully integrated into the TBC Uzbekistan ecosystem and can be accessed via the TBC UZ banking app. This new product is transforming the customer experience for insurance users in Uzbekistan by providing a simplified, entirely digital service. While it currently offers credit life insurance, there are plans to expand the product line to include a comprehensive range of personal insurance options in the future.

TBC Insurance had its soft launch in April 2025, following the acquisition of a life insurance license from the National Agency of Perspective Projects of Uzbekistan in March 2025. There has been a strong consumer demand for this new offering, with over 140,000 policies issued to date.

This initiative is part of TBC Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts to broaden its product range and solidify its presence in Central Asia. In the past year, the company has introduced several new products, including the Salom debit card, the Osmon credit card, and various banking and lending services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These offerings create powerful synergies within the ecosystem and increase customer engagement.

TBC Uzbekistan's fintech ecosystem

TBC Uzbekistan consists of three growing fintech enterprises operating within the country: TBC UZ, one of the largest digital banks in Uzbekistan; Payme, a digital payments application catering to individuals and small businesses; and Payme Nasiya (Payme Instalments), a fast-evolving instalment credit service.

TBC Uzbekistan is a member of the London-listed TBC Bank Group, which provides modern, technology-driven financial services in both the Caucasus and Central Asia. In addition to TBC Uzbekistan, the Group also operates TBC Georgia, a financial services provider in the South Caucasus, which holds a 38% market share in customer loans and a 37% share in customer deposits.