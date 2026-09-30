TBC Bank Uzbekistan has introduced a UZCARD version of TBC Salom, with the first rollout planned for up to one million cards.

TBC Bank Uzbekistan has expanded its TBC Salom debit card through a partnership with UZCARD, adding the Uzbek payment network as an issuing partner alongside Humo and Visa. The expansion follows increased use of the card since its launch in late 2024. TBC Bank Uzbekistan said TBC Salom issuance had increased more than tenfold since the product launched, reaching 1.2 million cards in circulation by 30 June 2026. The card provides customers with interest on deposits, cashback, and selected transaction services. Under the existing offering, TBC Salom customers can receive 12% annual interest on deposits and 5% cashback at partner merchants. The card also provides free cash transfers and ATM withdrawals.

UZCARD rollout to cover up to one million cards

TBC Bank Uzbekistan and UZCARD plan to issue up to one million new TBC Salom cards during the first phase of the rollout. The UZCARD version also includes discounted fares through ATTO, a fare payment system used across parts of Uzbekistan’s public transport network. The feature applies to TBC Salom cards issued through UZCARD and adds public transport payments to the card’s existing use cases.

TBC Bank Uzbekistan CEO Spartak Tetrashvili said the partnership will expand TBC Salom's availability through UZCARD.

Cashback offer runs through December

As part of the initial rollout, TBC Bank Uzbekistan will provide 5% cashback on purchases made with the UZCARD version during the first month after card activation. The promotion will run until 31 December 2026. Alisher Yunuskhodjaev, Director of the Banking and Payment Organizations Department at UZCARD, said the partnership covers payments for shopping, money transfers, and public transport.

The bank said TBC Salom forms part of its retail offering alongside the TBC Osmon credit card. The expansion adds UZCARD issuance to the existing Humo and Visa versions of TBC Salom, giving TBC Bank Uzbekistan another payment network through which to issue the card.