SumUp has secured an SCFI licence from the Central Bank of Brazil to expand credit for small businesses.

According to the announcement, the approval replaces SumUp's previous status as a Sociedade de Crédito Direto and widens its regulatory scope to structure credit, manage funding, and serve small and micro enterprises across Brazil.

Under its former direct credit society status, SumUp was limited to lending with its own resources through selected digital operations. The SCFI licence allows the company to diversify funding sources, extend a broader range of financing products, and manage its balance sheet with greater flexibility. The change brings SumUp's operating model closer to that of a traditional financial institution focused on SMEs enterprises, placing it under direct supervision of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Funding and capital position

SumUp has backed its Brazilian credit operations with recent capital raises. The company raised approximately USD 157 million (R$ 850 million) through two receivables investment funds, bringing the total raised through such structures to more than USD 444 million (R$ 2.4 billion) since May 2021. At a global level, a group of investors led by Goldman Sachs provided a USD 1.7 billion investment in 2024, with the company valued at USD 8.9 billion at the time.

The licence approval coincides with wider industry discussion on data security and Open Finance partnerships in Brazil. At the 2026 Febraban Tech event, industry representatives, including ABBC's chief executive, called for stricter guidelines to address data leakage risks and to reassess partnership models considered unsustainable. Direct supervision by the central bank gives SumUp a defined compliance position within this evolving Open Finance environment.

Regional expansion plans

Beyond Brazil, SumUp is entering Mexico as part of a strategy to raise the Americas' share of global revenue from around 25% to 30% within two years. The company plans to introduce its SumUp Go card terminal, a 4G-enabled device priced at approximately USD 200 (4.000 MXN) with no fixed monthly cost, before adding Tap to Pay, payment links, and a digital account within twelve to eighteen months, subject to local licensing.

In Brazil, SumUp has extended approximately USD 18.5 million (R$ 100 million) in loans and offers credit to about half of its client base. According to company representatives, payments remain the primary revenue source, while credit and banking services now account for around 30% of revenues. The SCFI authorisation gives SumUp additional regulatory standing as fintechs in Brazil seek to reduce reliance on traditional banking partners for lending and funding.