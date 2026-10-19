Stifel has made a minority investment in Meow and will offer a white-label version of Meow’s treasury management platform through Stifel Bank.

US-based Stifel Financial has made a strategic minority investment in Meow Technologies, a US business banking fintech, and has signed a services agreement under which its subsidiary, Stifel Bank, will offer a white-label version of Meow’s treasury management platform to commercial banking clients. The initial focus will be on Stifel’s venture and fund banking clients. Under the agreement, Stifel will have access to Meow’s current and future capabilities, giving clients a digital platform for managing cash, payments, cards, and day-to-day treasury operations across operating companies and multi-entity fund structures. Stifel expects to begin onboarding clients in early 2027. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Digital treasury for venture and fund clients

Meow’s technology will add expense management, bill pay, stablecoin payments, and agentic infrastructure to Stifel’s offering. Meow’s white-label model allows banks to provide cash management, cards, invoicing, agentic banking, and back-office functions such as agentic transaction monitoring and enhanced due diligence under their own brand, without building the technology themselves. Stifel will combine the platform with its existing services for entrepreneurial companies, including sector-specialist bankers, cash management with access to expanded FDIC insurance coverage through deposit placement arrangements, venture debt, growth lending, fund finance, investment banking, and wealth management.

Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel, described the innovation economy as one of the firm’s most important growth opportunities, adding that Stifel has invested in talent, its balance sheet, and now technology to pursue it. Jake Moseley, Managing Director, Stifel Venture Banking, stated that the investment pairs Meow’s digital platform with the bankers, products, and capabilities of a full-service financial firm, a combination intended to serve founders, growth companies, and their investors.

Growth in venture and fund banking

The partnership follows growth in Stifel’s venture and fund banking business, where deposits have risen nearly sixfold since September 2023 to more than USD 10 billion. Stifel has recently expanded into life sciences and healthcare, energy technology, and project finance, added senior coverage in key US markets, and allocated dedicated balance sheet capacity to venture and fund clients. The business now has more than 125 client-facing professionals and serves more than 500 high-growth companies and more than 250 fund clients.

Brandon Arvanaghi, CEO of Meow, stated that the company is proud to have Stifel as both an investor and a partner, and that Meow’s technology will bring new capabilities to Stifel’s clients, supported by Stifel’s bankers and balance sheet. According to Arvanaghi, the two companies plan to work together on the future of business banking. By combining an equity stake with a white-label agreement, Stifel gains a digital treasury platform without building one in-house, while Meow gains a bank partner with an established base of venture and fund clients.