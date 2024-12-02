Standard Chartered has partnered with DCS to power DeCard, a credit card enabling simple stablecoin spending amidst increasing demand for faster and cost-effective transactions.

The alliance allows Standard Chartered to offer transaction banking and financial markets solutions to support DeCard’s growing user network in Singapore, delivering cardholder top-up processing, account management, and fiat and stablecoin settlements. Additional solutions include treasury, liquidity, and FX hedging for the card through its Financial Markets features.

Stablecoin spending in the real world through DeCard

The two companies signed an MoU to enable simple stablecoin spending, starting in Singapore. As per the agreement, the bank will offer transaction banking and financial markets services, supporting DeCard’s growing user base.

Expansion of the collaboration beyond Singapore will follow soon, as the demand for regulated digital-asset payment solutions increases. The alliance reflects this rising need for products that offer speed, transparency, and cost efficiency, bridging the gap between traditional banking and digital assets.

The initiative falls in line with both companies’ efforts to offer banking solutions for fintechs, supporting clients and partners in navigating the ever-evolving digital assets ecosystem. DCS and Standard Chartered aim to be trusted banking partners that unify TradFi and DeFi by investing in their products, capabilities, and platforms to continuously improve.

DCS expressed positive sentiments regarding its partnership with Standard Chartered, saying that the alliance will power DeCard’s growth. The bank’s expertise and infrastructure bring secure, transparent, and efficient stablecoin payments to the mainstream, contributing to how digital assets can be responsibly utilised daily.

Standard Chartered’s API connectivity and virtual account will allow DCS to offer virtual accounts for DeCard cardholders for immediate identification and reconciliation of incoming payments across multiple channels. This aims to deliver better visibility and ease of reconciliation, which are key to efficient collections, driving secure and simple user experiences.