Standard Bank Group has signed a subscription agreement to invest in OPay, a digital financial services platform that operates primarily in Nigeria, alongside other markets. The announcement does not disclose the size of the investment. The transaction is linked to OPay’s planned listing in the US and is expected to close at the same time as, or shortly after, the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO). At the same time, completion depends on the offering going ahead and on the relevant regulatory approvals.

Alongside the equity investment, the two companies intend to examine a broader commercial partnership across several areas of financial services in Africa.

The investment comes as OPay has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its proposed offering. The company has also applied to list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the New York Stock Exchange.

Because the investment is tied to the IPO timetable, it will only complete if the listing proceeds. That gives Standard Bank Group a stake in OPay as the platform enters public markets, rather than ahead of the offering.

Potential areas of collaboration

Beyond the investment, the parties plan to explore opportunities in digital banking and in distributing selected Standard Bank Group products and services through OPay’s consumer and merchant platform. Other possible areas of cooperation include merchant acquiring, payments, lending, remittances, and the joint development of new products and services.

These initiatives are at an exploratory stage. Any arrangements remain subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals, and no timeline for implementation has been provided.

If they go ahead, the proposals are expected to bring a bank’s products to users through a third-party digital platform. Standard Bank Group would contribute its banking capabilities and continental presence. In addition, OPay would provide its technology, platform capabilities, and existing merchant ecosystem.

Strategic context for Standard Bank Group

According to Standard Bank Group, the partnership supports its own digital ambitions and builds on the strategy it set out at its recent Capital Markets Day. The group said the move strengthens its ability to serve clients through both established and emerging channels.

Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group, said that connectivity, digital adoption, and changing models of economic participation are increasingly shaping growth in Africa. In the official’s view, Standard Bank Group’s banking expertise and African footprint complement OPay’s digital platform and merchant networks. The official also added that the two companies see potential to widen access to financial services and to support cross-border commerce across the continent.

Standard Bank Group also linked the agreement to its continued focus on intra-African trade and financial inclusion. The planned work on remittances and cross-border commerce is directly relevant to both. For the wider ecosystem, the deal is an example of an incumbent banking group taking an equity position in a fintech platform while also seeking a distribution and product partnership with it, rather than pursuing either route alone.

The next steps depend on OPay’s IPO process with the SEC and on whether the two companies reach definitive agreements on the proposed areas of collaboration.