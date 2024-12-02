Snowflake and Palantir have expanded their partnership to link Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to both Palantir Foundry and the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform. The companies said the combined approach is intended to streamline how organisations manage data pipelines and develop analytics and AI tools across commercial and public-sector environments. At the centre of the update is deeper interoperability between Snowflake Iceberg Tables and Palantir Foundry, offering bidirectional, zero-copy data access.

Eaton, which provides power management systems in more than 175 countries, is among the early adopters. According to representatives from Eaton, data from multiple sources is being consolidated into a shared environment spanning both platforms, supporting governance requirements and reducing duplication. The company is using the setup to accelerate AI-driven workflows across its operations.

Expanded interoperability and Eaton’s adoption

Eaton expects the approach to help deploy AI agents that address metrics, including customer lifetime value and churn, while also attempting to reduce operational costs. Representatives from the company noted that the integration removes a range of manual data-movement tasks, enabling teams to focus on initiatives such as AI-supported configuration and pricing, modelling factory-floor processes, and improving product servicing.

The companies indicated that Eaton is applying the integration to improve order-management recommendations, link engineering and manufacturing workflows, and expand supply-chain orchestration. The unified environment also allows it to make use of built-in connectors from both platforms, aiming to establish traceability across its business units.

Representatives from Snowflake said the partnership is designed to simplify the deployment of intelligent applications and support organisations as they adopt AI. Officials from Palantir highlighted that improved interoperability will be central to how customers assemble AI-centred operating models, pointing to Eaton as an example of early implementation. Snowflake reports that its AI Data Cloud is currently used by more than 12,000 organisations globally.