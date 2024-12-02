FIS supports BMW Bank’s digital transformation

FIS has partnered with BMW Bank to power its digital transformation and help accelerate deposit growth.

FIS offers a deposits-as-a-service capability using its K-CORE24 and K-e-Banking solutions. The bank adopted the solution in Q2 2025 with over 300,000 deposit accounts transitioning to the new technology.

As 54% of organisations say that operational efficiency is the biggest source of tension in their business, according to FIS’ Harmony Gap report, financial service providers are looking for new ways to improve their operations and address issues more effectively while growing their business.

Supporting digital transformation

The implementation reflects FIS’s strategy to offer Embedded Finance solutions to banks, allowing them to integrate deposit accounts and related services into their digital platforms. As per the agreement, FIS will support BMW Bank in providing more efficient financial transactions and customer service in its lending and deposits business, unlocking greater opportunities for growth and gaining competitive advantages.

The DaaS feature includes K-CORE24, a core-banking solution for German markets, and K-e-Banking, a platform designed to provide a secure and user-friendly digital experience leveraging two-factor authentication and merchant tools that enable direct transaction processing between the bank and merchants. The modern solution will help optimise the digital banking experience for the bank’s clients and their customers.

FIS expressed positive sentiments about the alliance, saying that it will help BMW Bank grow its deposits and lending business. Multiple institutions are looking to improve and simplify their operations in order to address disharmonies across the money lifecycle, and this recent project reflects how the right technology solutions can optimise the full banking journey.

BMW Bank shares the same view, saying that the transition to FIS helps drive operational efficiency, helping it achieve its mission to grow deposits and exceed customer expectations in the ever-changing German market.