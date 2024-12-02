Online bank N26 has announced that it has expanded its product offering in Spain by rolling out personal loans, a consumer credit solution.

Available from EUR 1.000 to EUR 15.000, N26’s personal loans will have interest rates starting from 4.06% APR. The online bank is also launching a flexible overdraft with a fixed interest of 11.63% APR.

By introducing these new products, N26 aims to further advance its commitment to providing flexible, transparent, and competitive financial solutions that meet the needs of its clients.

The rise in personal loan demand

The decision to roll out personal loans follows recent data from the Bank of Spain, which uncovered that these solutions were the second most contracted financial product in Spain. 16% of the population stated that they have acquired a personal loan in the last two years, positioning this option just behind credit cards as one of the most used among consumers.

When it comes to the volume of consumer credit, the balance in personal loans increased by 7.6% in the first half of 2025. Currently, as detailed by the national supervisor, personal loans are reaching levels not seen since 2012.

Digitalising personal loans

With its new personal loans product, N26 enables clients to request amounts between EUR 1.000 and EUR 15.000 with a repayment term of 12 to 60 months and interest rates from 4.06% APR to 13.69% APR. When it comes to the final price of the loan, this is tailored and based on the amount requested, the chosen repayment term, and the customer’s creditworthiness.

The loan concession process is conducted entirely digitally, directly from the N26 app, and provides customers with an instant decision.

On the other hand, N26’s Flexible Overdraft delivers a short-term financing solution to support customers in managing unexpected expenses or avoiding non-payment of bills due to a lack of funds. Having a fixed annual interest rate of 11.63% APR calculated based on the outstanding balance and number of days of use, the solution enables additional cash availability when the customer’s account balance goes below zero. To start using Flexible Overdraft, customers need to activate the function in the app and request a maximum available overdraft limit, which is then approved based on their financial profile.

Furthermore, N26 launches a capability that allows customers to create a repayment schedule for their overdraft in an orderly manner, with complete transparency regarding the number of monthly instalments, the amount of each, and the total costs. Through this, the online bank aims to support its users in developing a repayment plan for their overdrafts without leading to any risk regarding their day-to-day personal finances.