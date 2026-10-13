Sinch has added Rich Communication Services to its native integration with SAP Engagement Cloud, expanding its partnership with SAP.

Sinch, a communications platform provider, has expanded its partnership with SAP by integrating Rich Communication Services (RCS) into SAP Engagement Cloud. The addition enables businesses to send RCS messages directly through the platform, extending the existing range of messaging channels available through Sinch’s native integration.

RCS within the marketing environment

RCS enables businesses to create more interactive experiences than traditional SMS, with features such as branded and verified senders, rich media, and interactive buttons. These are delivered within the customer’s native messaging app on their mobile phone, without requiring a separate application. By adding the channel to the SAP Engagement Cloud integration, businesses can run RCS campaigns from their existing marketing environment rather than through a separate tool.

The integration also supports AI-driven, conversational customer experiences by combining RCS with the broader omnichannel capabilities of SAP Engagement Cloud. Automated chats can be turned into AI-powered conversations across marketing, sales, and service use cases. Customer interactions can lead to completed sales or be handed off to human service agents in SAP Service Cloud, all within native messaging apps, with SMS available as a fallback where RCS cannot be delivered.

Partnership rationale and availability

Jonathan Bean, EVP EMEA and AI Partnerships at Sinch, stated that businesses want to create more engaging and personalised customer experiences without adding complexity. According to Bean, adding RCS to the native integration with SAP Engagement Cloud is a natural next step in the partnership with SAP, giving businesses another way to reach customers with branded experiences while managing communications from a platform they already use. He added that this is intended to support outcomes such as revenue growth, customer lifetime value, and competitive differentiation.

For SAP Engagement Cloud users, the update brings RCS alongside the existing messaging channels within a single integration. Because the channel is only available in markets where RCS Business Messaging is supported, its reach will vary by country, and the SMS fallback is designed to maintain delivery where RCS is not available. The addition extends the range of channels that SAP customers can manage from within the platform, while Sinch continues to handle message delivery.