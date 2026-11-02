US-based ServiceNow announced the alliance as an ecosystem of companies working across AI, cloud infrastructure, security, governance, value measurement, and token metering. The 11 founding members are Anthropic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, HiddenLayer, Kong, NVIDIA, Okta, OpenAI, Stripe, WitnessAI, and Zenity. They will work with ServiceNow to support customers in adopting enterprise AI, with deployments discovered, observed, and governed through the company’s Super Intelligence Control Tower.

The Control Tower is designed as a centralised control plane through which enterprises can discover, secure, govern, observe, and measure their AI use. The alliance extends this model to third-party providers and will operate alongside two existing ServiceNow partner initiatives: the ServiceNow Store and the Workflow Data Network Partner Passport programme.

How the partnership model works

The alliance is built around three forms of collaboration. In the first, partners and ServiceNow jointly build solutions that run on the Control Tower. Partners can then deliver products through a platform enterprises already use to govern AI, rather than offering standalone tools that customers must integrate themselves.

The second centres on governance. Pre-integrated solutions must pass ServiceNow qualification and certification, and shared standards for agent identity and safety guardrails are intended to keep AI accountable to the business. In the third, selected partners integrate with the Control Tower to create joint offerings that ServiceNow sells and supports globally, giving those partners a route to enterprise buyers.

For customers, the result is a curated set of AI solutions that have completed qualification, certification, and integration testing before being listed, with governance in place from deployment. According to Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer, ServiceNow, the growth in the number and capacity of AI agents means no single solution can monitor or protect every point of exposure in an enterprise. As a result, AI governance requires partners working together on an open platform.

Billing, identity, and runtime controls

For payments and commerce, the most direct link comes from Metronome, a Stripe product. It joins to help businesses as software pricing becomes increasingly tied to usage and outcomes, and its contribution covers billing, real-time visibility into usage, and spending controls. WitnessAI also points to cost controls, alongside policy control and usage analytics, and it uses behaviour-based prompt routing intended to keep human and non-human workers within regulatory and budgetary limits.

On identity, Okta described its existing work with ServiceNow, which pairs ServiceNow’s containment decision layer with Okta’s kill switch capability. The combination blocks new token requests from agents acting beyond their intended scope. The two companies aim to advance open standards that would make a cross-platform kill switch possible, so that an agent’s access could be revoked across systems without disrupting the wider ecosystem.

Other members focus on runtime enforcement and security. NVIDIA OpenShell enforces agent boundaries at runtime, while Kong extends governance into real-time enforcement across the APIs, models, and tools that agents depend on. In addition, Cisco is connecting Cisco AI Defense with ServiceNow to provide AI asset visibility and security findings and to support remediation. HiddenLayer and Zenity contribute AI security and agent security capabilities across the agent lifecycle.

Industry relevance

Founding members framed the alliance around enterprises moving AI from pilots into production, where security and governance need to be built in from the outset. The inclusion of token metering and usage-based billing among the alliance’s focus areas reflects a related shift. As AI agents take on more work, controlling what they spend has become part of the same governance question as controlling what they can access.