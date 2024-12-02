Sage Capital Management has further advanced its operations through the launch of a private banking service.

Developed for crypto professionals, Sage Capital Management’s new solution allows simplified management between fiat and digital asset markets within a single operating environment. Also, the company has rolled out a proprietary unified trading platform for liquidity, execution, risk management, and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA).

From crypto prime broker to complete system

By growing its product offering, Sage Capital Management can support hedge funds, asset managers, trading companies, brokers, corporate treasuries, and digital asset treasuries to link banking, markets access, capital, and technology through one regulated counterparty. This brings them the infrastructure they require to move, trade, and manage digital assets around the globe.

Talking about the launch, Nathan Sage, CEO of Sage Capital Management, stated that the newly released solution focuses on addressing key pain points for institutional clients, including fragmentation and operational friction. By creating a single environment with unified onboarding, the company plans to connect every part of the financial workflow for institutional digital asset clients, minimising operational risk, making fund movement more efficient, reducing counterparty exposure, and improving capital efficacy.

Now, Sage Capital Management’s integrated financial network encompasses four independently available pillars; however, the company designed them to provide more value when utilised together. These include: