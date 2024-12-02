Revolut rolls out Portuguese IBANs

Revolut has launched Portuguese IBANs for all its customers in Portugal, with users in the country to be onboarded shortly.

As Revolut opens its Portuguese branch, more than two million customers can now switch to a PT IBAN if they choose, gaining the ability to receive their salary directly into their Revolut account, make payments via Direct Debit and pay utility providers, and avoid additional paperwork that’s required for non-PT IBANs when using Revolut for other applications.

Revolut’s expansion into Portugal

To be eligible, a user’s country of residence must be Portugal, and they will have to offer their consent to be migrated once they receive an email from Revolut. IF applicable, users may also be asked to provide documents for identity verification, occupation, address, employer, and other nationalities. They are also required to read and accept the terms and conditions for the Portuguese Branch. For joint accounts, both users must complete these steps for the account to be migrated. Terms and Conditions, as well as fees, apply.

Back in June 2025, Revolut announced its intention to expand into Portugal in 2026. Next year, the company also intends to roll out ATMs in the country, primarily in Lisbon and Porto, cities with the highest number of its clients and substantial tourism. Revolut ATMs are set to facilitate cash withdrawals without fees to any of the company’s clients, regardless of nationality or country of residence, as well as the option to request the immediate issue of a physical card. Customers will be able to withdraw funds in a different currency from the one in which they hold a balance, leveraging the same app exchange rate without encountering any additional fees.

Revolut will continue to focus its efforts on developing and launching products tailored to its customers' demands and needs while being fully compliant with global and local regulatory requirements and the laws of the industry as well.