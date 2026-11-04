UK-based Revolut has completed its latest fundraising process, which sets a new company valuation of USD 115 billion. Glade Brook Capital Partners, Coatue, Durable Capital Partners, accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, and Baillie Gifford led the transaction. Existing backers and new international investors also took part.

Banking licences across several regions

The fundraising follows a period of regulatory and operational expansion. Since the start of 2026, Revolut has launched full banking operations in four markets: the UK, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Over the same period, it has secured banking licences in France, Colombia, and Argentina. In the US, it has received conditional approval for a national bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

These additions build on Revolut’s existing banking operations in Europe, which cover 30 markets in the European Economic Area (EEA). Taken together, the 2026 approvals extend the company’s regulated banking presence beyond Europe into Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its US position remains subject to the conditions attached to the OCC approval.

Strategic direction

Revolut has set a long-term goal of serving more than 100 million active customers in over 100 countries. According to the company’s management, this year’s licensing outcomes were several years in the making. Management said they allow Revolut to strengthen its digital banking offering in its core markets and extend it to customers outside Europe, while the participation of existing and new investors reflects the company’s aim of building a bank that operates globally.

For the wider market, the round shows how much Revolut’s operating model has changed. The business has moved from banking operations centred on Europe to a structure with full licences or approvals across Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. How quickly the newly licensed entities scale, particularly in the US once the charter conditions are met, will shape how the company moves towards its stated 100 million customer goal.