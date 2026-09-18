UK-based fintech Quartz has raised EUR 3.2 million in pre-seed funding, led by Daphni, and launched its AI-based personal finance platform in the UK.

Quartz was founded in 2025 by André Silva, formerly head of global expansion at Revolut, and Mateus Mesquita Alves, previously an investment product lead at N26. The company is developing a platform designed to give users a consolidated perspective of their finances alongside personalised counselling, delivered through an AI assistant called Charlie.

Positioning between wealth management and standardised products

Quartz has stated that it aims to address a gap between traditional wealth management services, which offer individualised advice but at a higher cost, and mainstream financial products, which tend to be more standardised and offer limited personal guidance. The company's approach combines account aggregation with automated, personalised insights intended to make tailored financial guidance accessible to a broader user base rather than a smaller segment able to afford conventional advisory services.

Quartz is registered with the FCA as an Account Information Service Provider. Through proprietary connectors, the platform allows users to bring together financial products, including pensions, ISAs, savings accounts, and investments within a single application, providing a consolidated view of holdings that would otherwise sit across separate providers.

The platform includes an AI-based assistant, which draws on a user's financial data together with market developments to generate personalised insights and surface information relevant to an individual's holdings. Individuals can query the assistant directly about their finances and investments, positioning the tool as an interactive layer on top of the aggregated account data rather than a static dashboard.

According to the company, small variations in financial decision-making can compound over time into materially different outcomes, which Quartz has cited as the rationale for making this type of guidance option more broadly available.

Testing phase and rollout

Quartz has been testing its platform since the beginning of 2026, and the company reports that more than EUR 11.6 million in members' assets is tracked through the app at the moment. Following the rollout, Quartz is onboarding users from its waitlist in batches and by invitation. The app can be found on the App Store and Google Play, and the company has indicated it will expand access to new members gradually.

The rollout depicts a wider move of financial institutions and fintechs, which lately tend to engage more with AI-based tools designed to provide services of all sorts. To stay on top of the wave, recently, in 2026, Anthropic and OpenAI have both launched their AI assistants operating as financial services tools. While Anthropic’s new feature for Claude is similar to Quartz’s efforts on wealth management, OpenAI’s approach for ChatGPT is aimed at investment bankers and equity researchers.