Creem has raised a EUR five million seed round led by Inovo VC, with participation from Practica Capital and Antler.

Existing investors Practica Capital and Antler also took part, alongside a group of angel investors connected to companies including Bolt, Ready Player Me, and Voi. The round brings Creem's total funding to EUR seven million, following a pre-seed round completed in 2025 in which several of the current backers had already participated.

Revenue growth ahead of platform update

Since its 2025 pre-seed round, Creem has more than doubled its annual recurring revenue, passing EUR two million, while maintaining a comparatively small technical team. The company said the new capital will be used to develop Creem 2.0, an update through which a single prompt can configure a store's entire billing set-up, after which AI agents take over monitoring and running it.

Creem was originally built as a financial infrastructure layer for lean, globally distributed, AI-native companies typically run by technical founders without dedicated finance or commercial teams. According to the company, the operational bottleneck for this type of business has shifted: product development can now happen within days using AI-assisted tools, but monetisation still requires manually connecting checkout, tax compliance, payouts, billing, affiliate management, and analytics systems.

Platform capabilities beyond merchant of record

Creem 2.0 is positioned as going beyond standard merchant-of-record services. The platform covers global sales with integrated tax and compliance handling, affiliate management, revenue splits, conversion analytics, short links, and marketing-channel tracking, as well as abandoned cart recovery. It also supports pricing models, including usage-based billing, credit wallets, seat-based plans, and prepaid credits.

A central design feature is that the platform can be operated by AI agents as well as by human teams. Gabriel Ferraz, co-founder and chief executive of Creem, said the company had taken a different approach to firms building agentic payment workflows, allowing founders to deploy their own agents to run and optimise their stores without expanding headcount.

Dawid Sugier, principal at Inovo VC, said the fund has been observing small engineering teams building businesses valued at tens or hundreds of millions of euros, a scale that previously required much larger organisational structures. He noted that these teams often lose time on accounting, tax, and operational tasks, particularly when using non-standard structures such as revenue-split models instead of conventional equity plans, and added that a growing share of transactions initiated by AI agents rather than human buyers is expected to expand the addressable market for Creem's platform.

Expansion plans

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the company plans to extend Creem 2.0 horizontally to cover growth and revenue tools, including affiliate management, analytics, and marketing-channel tracking, alongside global compliance and payouts across fiat and stablecoin rails. The company also intends to continue developing agent-run billing and monetisation functionality, so that stores can be set up, monitored, and optimised with limited human involvement.