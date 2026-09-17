Payhawk launches AI Playbooks and Implementation Agent

Payhawk has launched its Fall ’26 Edition, adding AI-driven Playbooks and an Implementation Agent to its platform. The UK-based spend management provider released the update, named Prompt your finance, aiming to allow finance teams to run recurring processes through external AI assistants such as Claude or ChatGPT rather than solely within Payhawk's own interface.

Playbooks run through existing AI assistants

The core addition is a set of Playbooks: predefined procedures that carry out a specific finance task from start to finish. Each Playbook is built around a single job for a single role and defines what should be checked, what can be disregarded, and what a satisfactory outcome looks like. In addition, the library covers tasks including closing the books, chasing outstanding receipts, monitoring budgets, calculating cash positions across entities, cleaning up supplier records, preparing for audits, and managing supplier renewals. Customers can also build their own Playbooks.

Playbooks operate through the Payhawk Model Context Protocol (MCP), a connection that lets external AI platforms interact directly with a customer's live Payhawk data while applying that individual user's existing permissions. This positions the update within a broader shift among enterprise software providers towards connecting AI assistants directly to operational data, rather than confining AI features to a vendor's own application. According to the company, this approach is intended to move beyond AI tools that primarily read and report data, towards AI that executes finance processes directly.

Implementation Agent targets faster onboarding

The Fall ’26 Edition also introduces an Implementation Agent, designed to configure Payhawk for new customers within hours rather than days. The agent connects to a customer's existing ERP and HR systems, imports relevant data, and sets up workflows, policies, and processes based on requirements gathered during the pre-sales process. Payhawk stated that early customers using the agent have completed go-live in under an hour.

The Implementation Agent supports Payhawk's established integrations, including Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, Xero, DATEV, and QuickBooks, alongside more recently added connections to SAP, Pennylane, Rillet, Campfire, and DualEntry. A Payhawk representative indicated that the agent is expected to continue adjusting a customer's configuration after go-live, based on observed usage patterns, with a longer-term aim of recommending changes to improve efficiency over time.

Availability

Playbooks can be accessed through the Payhawk MCP and via the Payhawk portal. In addition, the update extends Payhawk's existing AI Office of the CFO suite, which the company has been developing to address process automation across finance functions, and follows a broader industry pattern of vendors expanding MCP-based connectivity between finance platforms and general-purpose AI assistants.