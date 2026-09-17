X has launched its Cashtag Partner Program in the US, linking Interactive Brokers, Moomoo, Gemini, Kraken, and Coinbase to its platform.

The X programme allows users to move from financial conversations on the platform directly to executing trades through participating brokerages.

How the Cashtag feature works

Cashtags are ticker symbols that X uses to turn references to stocks, exchange-traded funds, and cryptocurrencies into interactive links. Tapping a Cashtag on the platform previously surfaced a price chart and related posts discussing the asset. With the new programme, users tapping a supported Cashtag can now select a 'Trade' option that routes them to a participating brokerage, where they can log in to an existing account or register for a new one to complete a transaction.

The process, as outlined by X, follows four steps: locating an asset by searching for or posting a Cashtag, viewing related posts and pricing data on the platform, tapping through to a brokerage partner's app or web interface, and completing the trade directly with that brokerage. X itself does not process the transaction; execution takes place entirely within the partner brokerage's environment.

Positioning within social and financial platforms

The launch places X alongside a broader trend of social platforms seeking closer integration with financial services, an area that has drawn interest from technology companies looking to extend engagement beyond content consumption into transactional activity. For example, recently, in 2026, Meta rolled out Muse, an AI agent that performs tasks, such as sending emails or even negotiating a bill. The agent can run even when the app is closed and returns to the user whenever it needs approval, like completing a payment.

By linking directly to established brokerages rather than building its own trading infrastructure, X is positioning itself as a discovery and conversation layer that hands off execution to regulated third parties.

Company official Monique Pintarelli, Head of Global Advertising, SpaceXAI, described the programme as connecting financial conversation on the platform to action, stating that the aim is to allow users to move from discovery to trading without leaving the flow of the conversation. Mridul Singhai, Product Engineering Lead, X, noted that the feature is intended to close the gap between a ticker mentioned on the timeline and access to the underlying market.

For brokerages, the arrangement offers a potential new acquisition channel tied to real-time market discussion. For X, it extends the utility of Cashtags, a feature the company has maintained for tracking financial discussion, into a functional pathway rather than a purely informational one.