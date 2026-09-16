Monzo has launched Aura, a UK credit card that auto-invests cashback earned on purchases into fee-free Monzo Investments.

According to the official press release, Aura is rolling out to eligible existing Monzo customers from launch date, with eligibility subject to credit profile, status, and affordability checks.

How the cashback and investment mechanism works

Aura offers up to 1% uncapped cashback on groceries and 0.5% on all other spending. Rather than crediting this cashback directly to customers, Monzo routes it automatically into Monzo Investments, a fee-free investment platform offering access to exchange-traded funds tracking indices including the FTSE 100, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, alongside gold and silver exchange-traded commodities. Monzo noted that customers still pay an underlying investment management fee to BlackRock, deducted from the value of the investment rather than charged separately. In addition, Monzo Pensions are excluded from the fee-free arrangement and carry a standard platform fee.

The card carries a monthly fee of GBP 15 (GBP 180 a year) with a minimum term of three months. Monzo said the representative annual percentage rate is 64.2% (variable), based on a GBP 1.200 credit limit and a 29.0% yearly interest rate (variable). Credit limits on Aura extend up to GBP 15.000, and the card offers 0% interest over three months for purchases above GBP 100. Late or missed payments may affect a customer's credit score.

Positioning within Monzo's card range and partner benefits

Aura joins Monzo's existing credit offering alongside Flex Build, aimed at helping customers build credit history, and Flex Purchase, positioned for everyday and larger purchases. Monzo said Aura is intended to combine short-term rewards with longer-term financial planning, distinguishing it from the other two products.

The card bundles partner benefits that Monzo values at more than £360 annually, more than double the yearly fee. These include an Apple TV subscription, a Google AI Plus plan with two terabytes of cloud storage and expanded access to Gemini models, two airport lounge passes, and two airport fast-track passes, all renewable every twelve months. Furthermore, after the included allowance, customers receive discounted access to Priority Pass lounges and fast-track security lanes.

Luke Enock, General Manager, Borrowing, at Monzo, said the company sees demand among customers for products that combine immediate benefits with contributions towards longer-term financial goals, positioning Aura's cashback-to-investment mechanism as a way to link routine spending with savings objectives such as property deposits or holidays.