Danske Bank has launched a pilot that enables corporate customers to connect AI agents such as Claude and ChatGPT to their banking data.

The Denmark-based bank introduced the pilot with a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. The server allows corporate customers to connect agentic AI tools directly to Danske Bank's Premium application programming interfaces (APIs), giving them access to their own financial data from within an AI assistant of their choice, under their own credentials and control.

A third channel for financial data

The pilot is designed to give corporate customers a further option for accessing banking data, alongside existing online banking platforms and API-based integrations. Through the MCP Server, customers can pose questions directly to an AI agent, such as requests for an account balance or a cashflow forecast covering the following months, and receive responses generated within the assistant itself, drawing on live data retrieved through the Premium APIs.

According to Sandra Schaldemose Sommerlund, Tribe Lead of Customer & Sector Integration at Danske Bank, the initiative is intended to let customers choose how and where they interact with the bank and their financial data, and forms part of the bank's Forward '28 strategy, under which services are intended to be accessible within the tools customers already use.

Danske Bank positions the pilot as a response to the operational burden of financial administration, where tasks have usually required logging into multiple systems and consolidating information gathered through batch processes. This work is increasingly shifting towards APIs and agentic AI tools capable of returning faster, more tailored responses.

Positioning within a wider MCP trend

The pilot builds on Danske Bank's existing Premium API infrastructure at a time when the MCP is being adopted more broadly across financial operations as a means of linking systems and AI tools. For example, recently, in 2026, Belvo rolled out three MCP servers, enabling AI agents to connect straight to Belvo’s ecosystem and assist with integration, analysis of financial information and data access.

Danske Bank serves corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The MCP Server pilot forms part of the bank's ongoing generative AI work. According to the bank, since 2023, it has migrated over 30% of applications to the public cloud and rolled out AI tools across advisory, credit, customer service, and software development. By 2028, Danske Bank expects AI and related technology initiatives to generate annual productivity benefits of around DKK 2 billion, while increasing annual investment in core technology and AI-enabled platforms from approximately EUR 535 million to EUR 601 million.