OpenAI has added Fiscal.ai as a financial data provider within ChatGPT for Financial Services.

The integration combines Fiscal.ai's financial data with the reasoning capabilities of GPT-6 Astra, OpenAI's model, to support research, financial modelling, and the creation of client materials.

Fiscal.ai's data is now available natively within ChatGPT for Financial Services workflows, without the need for separate contracts, application programming interface (API) keys, or connector configuration on the user's part.

The integration covers the full range of Fiscal.ai's data offering, including company financials and ratios, source filings, segment and key performance indicator (KPI) detail, adjusted metrics, news, and earnings calendar information. Users of ChatGPT for Financial Services can query company fundamentals, retrieve historical filings, and access adjusted metrics directly within the platform, with the underlying data linked back to its original source.

Nick Turley, VP Product at OpenAI, said that the aim of the partnership is to let financial professionals work with the data they already rely on inside ChatGPT, combining GPT-6 Astra with Fiscal.ai's data so that users can locate information, analyse it, and cite sources within a single interface.

In addition, Braden Dennis, CEO, Fiscal.ai, said that the partnership pairs OpenAI's models with Fiscal.ai's fundamental financial data, which the company updates shortly after release, and noted that having structured data linked back to source material within ChatGPT supports investment research workflows.

Getting started

Fiscal.ai data is available to ChatGPT for Financial Services users without additional setup. To use the integration:

Open ChatGPT for Financial Services and start a research, modelling, or client materials workflow. Request the required information in plain language, such as a company's financials and ratios, a source filing, segment, or KPI detail, stock prices, adjusted metrics, or recent news. Fiscal.ai data is retrieved automatically, without a separate contract, API key, or connector configuration.

Because the integration is included by default, users can move from question to answer within ChatGPT, without needing to look up source data separately or reconcile it manually.

Market context

The partnership reflects a broader trend among AI developers and financial institutions towards embedding third-party financial data providers directly into AI platforms, reducing the need for users to maintain separate data subscriptions or build custom connectors. For financial services firms exploring AI-assisted research and modelling tools, the integration illustrates how data providers and large language model developers are structuring partnerships to combine proprietary datasets with generative AI reasoning capabilities within a single workflow.