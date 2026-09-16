Fin.com has raised USD 20 million in seed funding led by Expa and Garrett Camp to build stablecoin payment infrastructure.

The company is developing payment infrastructure intended to help businesses move stablecoins into local bank accounts and digital wallets.

The round drew participation from Coinbase Ventures, Tenet Fund, the founders of Figure, Mesh founder Bam Azizi, and Second Sight Ventures, alongside sovereign and royal family offices based in the Gulf region and Africa. Fin.com has not disclosed the round's valuation or the exact ownership split among participants.

Bridging stablecoins and local banking systems

Fin.com's platform is designed to connect digital asset transfers with domestic banking infrastructure, allowing businesses to convert stablecoins into local currency held in bank accounts or digital wallets. According to the company, its initial focus will be on underbanked markets across South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, regions where access to conventional banking services remains limited for a significant share of businesses and consumers.

Stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to fiat currencies such as the US dollar, have increasingly been positioned by payment companies as a means of facilitating cross-border transactions with lower costs and faster settlement than conventional correspondent banking channels. Infrastructure providers such as Fin.com are targeting one of the recurring obstacles to broader stablecoin adoption: converting digital assets into spendable local currency within existing financial systems, rather than leaving them confined to crypto-native environments.

Use of funds

Fin.com plans to use the newly raised capital to expand its payment infrastructure platform. The company's stated strategy centres on scaling operations in markets with comparatively low banking penetration, positioning stablecoin-based rails as a complement to, rather than a replacement for, existing financial infrastructure.

The presence of investors with regional ties to the Gulf and Africa, alongside crypto-focused participants such as Coinbase Ventures, suggests an investor base combining payments-sector expertise with interest in emerging-market financial inclusion. Camp's involvement follows his broader history of backing early-stage technology ventures through Expa.

For the wider payments sector, Fin.com's emergence adds to a growing group of companies building the operational layer connecting blockchain-based settlement with traditional banking rails, a segment that has drawn increasing investor attention amid rising institutional and regulatory interest in stablecoins globally.