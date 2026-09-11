OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for Financial Services, developed with Morgan Stanley and Evercore, integrating data from LSEG and PitchBook.

According to the official press release, the product is aimed primarily at investment bankers and equity researcherss.

ChatGPT for Financial Services was developed with Morgan Stanley and Evercore acting as design partners, contributing to the shaping of the product's capabilities. The launch forms part of a wider trend among AI companies to develop offerings tailored to regulated industries, where data governance and security remain central considerations.

The product builds on the existing security architecture of ChatGPT Enterprise, including role-based access controls and encryption. It also allows compliance teams to export workspace logs into their audit workflows, addressing oversight requirements common in financial institutions.

Technology and data coverage

The service runs on GPT-6 Astra, described by OpenAI as its newest model, built to improve retrieval across financial data tools, strengthen financial reasoning, and increase the accuracy of generated content. Through this platform, users can conduct research across multiple sources, build financial models, and generate client materials, including pitchbooks, using their firm's own templates.

The product incorporates datasets from Daloopa, LSEG News, PitchBook, Crunchbase, Quartr, and other providers, covering earnings transcripts, financial statements, and company fundamentals. According to OpenAI, this data is indexed on its own infrastructure to improve retrieval accuracy and citation quality. UK-based LSEG serves as the sole distributor of Reuters news, financial data, and real-time alerts to financial professionals globally.

In addition, companies and firms that already hold subscriptions to third-party data providers can connect these through integrations with FactSet, S&P Global, Preqin, and Datasite, OpenAI said.

Planned expansion

OpenAI has indicated plans to broaden the scope of financial data available through the product and to further train its models to identify, interpret, and apply that information across tasks traditionally handled by experienced analysts. The company also intends to extend the offering beyond investment banking and equity research into the wider financial services sector.

The move places OpenAI in more direct engagement with financial institutions' data governance and compliance requirements, an area where competing AI providers have also been developing sector-specific tools. The involvement of Morgan Stanley and Evercore as design partners suggests early testing within established financial workflows, though OpenAI has not disclosed a timeline for the planned broader rollout across the sector.