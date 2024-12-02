QNB Group receives Central Bank of Egypt license approval for a new digital bank

Financial institution QNB Group has announced a Central Bank of Egypt license approval for a digital-first banking entity, ezbank.

Following this announcement, the initiative reflects the Group's commitment to supporting the overall Central Bank of Egypt's vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation, as well as the government's economic development and growth strategy.

In addition, the license approval for ezbank represents an important step in Egypt's ongoing efforts to further develop the local banking sector. Through the process of securing the approval, ezbank will also reflect Egypt's growing role as a hub for financial inclusion and development.

More information on QNB Group securing the Central Bank of Egypt license approval for ezbank

According to the official press release, ezbank is set to combine improved digital technology with international practices in order to offer efficient and secure financial services to a broad customer base. At the same time, the bank will use mobile-first platforms, AI-driven tools, and smart risk management in order to make transactions easier, increase access, and support Egypt's digital economy. The financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

This strategy follows QNB’s initiative to deploy Diebold Nixdorf's ATMs with Bulk Cash deposit capability, which went live earlier in 2025. Following this announcement, the lobby terminal was expected to be powered by two cash engines that enable optimised deposit, recycling, and dispensing capacity in the market. The services for this project were managed by Protech Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf’s licensed partner in the region of Qatar. In addition, the dual-tower device, coupled with Diebold Nixdorf’s recycling technology capability, enabled QNB Group customers to deposit up to a 300-note cash bundle and up to 30 checks in a bundle with counterfeit detection capability.