Qliro migrates to Vilja’s core banking platform

Vilja has partnered with Qliro to power its growth with migration to its cloud-native core banking platform.

Qliro is a fintech offering digital payment solutions for SME and enterprise-grade merchants, focusing on ecommerce. It offers a checkout solution with unified payments for vendors and their customers, mainly in the Nordics, with plans to expand across Europe. Vilja’s core banking technology will enable Qliro to configure and launch deposit products with flexibility and speed to allow for growth and simple integrations with other technology providers.

Additionally, the two companies focus on developing services according to their customers’ needs and demands while remaining compliant with the local and global regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

Migrating to cloud

Vilja’s industry experience and migration tool will deliver fast and secure projects, while the company is further evolving its SaaS platform, ensuring every customer benefits from the latest version of the service. Qliro chose Vilja for its modern platform that could support its rapid expansion with speed, automation, and increased flexibility, while also lowering the total cost of ownership.

Vilja is committed to supporting Qliro in its expansion journey, as it sees a significant shift in the market regarding banks needing to replace legacy systems to support their growth. The company looks forward to helping more banks migrate to a modern platform that drives growth, security, and reduces costs.

This initiative follows Qliro’s integration of B2B BNPL for Nordic SMEs, a move aimed at expanding financing options for these businesses. The new service enables Qliro’s merchant partners to offer delayed payment terms of up to 90 days for business customers. For this, the company integrates Two’s solution into its existing checkout, designed to support business buyers with more flexible terms while maintaining real-time risk assessment and instant credit decisions.