Qliro and Two integrate B2B BNPL for Nordic SMEs

This move is aimed at expanding financing options for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Nordic region. The new service enables Qliro’s merchant partners to offer delayed payment terms of up to 90 days for business customers. The integration of Two’s solution into Qliro’s existing checkout is designed to support business buyers with more flexible terms while maintaining real-time risk assessment and instant credit decisions.

A representative from Qliro described the development as a way to simplify enterprise-level payment experiences for smaller merchants without requiring additional system integration. They noted that the company aims to streamline the B2B purchasing process in a way that mirrors the user-friendly interfaces typically found in consumer payments.

Addressing growth in B2B ecommerce

According to the official press release, the B2B ecommerce segment in the Nordics continues to expand, with expectations for the global BNPL market in this sector to reach approximately USD 669.5 billion by 2029. This projected growth, at an annual rate of 27.4%, has led providers to explore new solutions that match the flexibility of consumer-facing platforms.

Officials from Two noted that embedding their system within Qliro’s checkout infrastructure creates a unified experience for both consumer and business transactions. They added that the approach is intended to help merchants improve conversion rates and increase order values, particularly among recurring business customers.

Under the partnership, Two assumes responsibility for credit and fraud risks associated with the B2B transactions. Their system also supports instant verification of company details and credit approvals, with Qliro facilitating a simplified onboarding process for participating merchants.

The move also aligns with Two’s strategy to expand its merchant base by offering integrated payment capabilities that do not compromise the specific requirements of B2B transactions.