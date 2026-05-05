Prismm has joined Jack Henry's Fintech Integration Network, enabling its estate orchestration platform to connect with four core banking systems.

The move grants Prismm direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems, enabling its Prismm Anchor product to integrate with four core banking platforms: SilverLake, CIF 20/20, Core Director, and Symitar.

Integration architecture and access model

The integrations are facilitated through two services-based programming interfaces. Prismm connects with SilverLake, CIF 20/20, and Core Director via jXchange, while Symitar connectivity is enabled through SymXchange. Both interfaces are designed to allow third-party fintechs and financial institutions to access core data and business rules securely, with data integrity managed through a service layer that governs all interactions across platforms.

Jack Henry's FIN is structured to remove financial institutions from the integration process, giving fintechs direct access to technical resources rather than routing coordination through the institutions themselves. Participation in the programme does not constitute an endorsement of any fintech's product.

Estate settlement as a banking infrastructure gap

Prismm positions itself as addressing a structural gap in retail banking: the management of asset transfers at death or incapacitation. As intergenerational wealth transfer accelerates, with trillions of dollars expected to move between generations in the coming decades, many financial institutions lack dedicated infrastructure to manage the process. Without such systems, institutions risk losing deposits to other providers, weakening relationships with beneficiary clients, and facing operational friction during estate settlement.

Through the process of embedding estate orchestration capabilities within core banking systems, Prismm aims to enable banks and credit unions to organise assets, prepare beneficiaries, and streamline transfer workflows without requiring institutions to build bespoke processes. The expected outcomes, as outlined by the company, include deposit retention, intergenerational client relationship continuity, reduced administrative burden, and positioning the institution as the primary financial partner through the transition.

Martha Underwood, Founder and CEO of Prismm, noted that the integration into Jack Henry's ecosystem is intended to make it easier for institutions to deliver a more connected experience for account holders and their beneficiaries, as demand for structured generational wealth transfer infrastructure grows.

The FIN participation follows a broader industry pattern of core banking providers opening their platforms to specialised fintech solutions through structured integration programmes, allowing institutions to extend functionality without replacing existing systems.