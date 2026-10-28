France-based Powens has launched Connector Agentic Factory, an AI system that builds and repairs Open Finance connectors.

According to the company, the system has already delivered 12 new connectors across Europe, covering banking, wealth, and document data sources.

Connectors are the technical links that allow banks, fintechs, and financial applications to securely retrieve a customer’s financial data or initiate payments from a bank or another institution. Powens maintains more than 1,800 such connectors across Europe. These support the services that banks, fintechs, lenders, wealth platforms, and software vendors offer their own customers.

Powens pointed out that before the launch, building a new connector could take up to three weeks of engineering work, and fixing a broken one up to two days. Using the Connector Agentic Factory system, the time has been cut to several hours for establishing a new connector and around 10-15 minutes for a typical repair.

How the system works

To build a new connector, Connector Agentic Factory examines how a given institution’s systems operate and creates the connection within a couple of hours. For repairs, it investigates the cause of a failure and proposes a fix. Powens reports that its engineers approve 50% of these proposed fixes directly, and the rate continues to rise as the system develops. Powens expects that the shorter build and repair times will speed up coverage expansion, shorten recovery when connectors fail, and improve service quality for its clients.

Human oversight remains part of every stage. Powens engineers review and approve every connector or fix the AI proposes before it goes live. The company states that the AI does not manipulate data or payments. It is used only to build and maintain connectors, which remain deterministic and secure.

Scope and next steps

The repair function already applies to any Powens connector. The building capability currently focuses on investment and savings connectors, and Powens plans to extend it to other connector types in the coming months. The company describes the system as an early example of applying AI safely within regulated financial infrastructure and expects to use the same approach in other parts of its platform over time.

Jean Guillaume, CEO at Powens, said the system reflects the company’s aim to cover every type of financial data across the markets it serves. The official added that AI allows Powens to improve reliability and extend coverage across Europe faster while keeping control over the process. Fabien Oliveira, Chief Product & Tech Officer at Powens, noted that the system reduces the time engineers spend on repetitive diagnostic work, allowing them to focus on improving the factory itself and the user and agent experience.