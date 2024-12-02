Digital banking development platform Plumery has teamed up with Lokalise to integrate localisation functionality directly into digital banking experiences.

By embedding translation and market adaptation, financial institutions will be able to provide highly localised experiences, which will in turn scale accessibility, engagement, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

Currently, the collaboration is live across all the markets that Plumery and Lokalise operate across. The first mutual deployment is also already in progress.

Localising digital banking at scale

Nowadays, financial institutions centre their efforts on augmenting the experience, efficiency, and accessibility of their services. On the other hand, global banking customers regard native language support as a baseline expectation, which makes it a key aspect for institutions to adopt a multilingual-by-design approach.

Merging Plumery’s digital banking platform with Lokalise’s localisation infrastructure and AI orchestration will support financial institutions in extending their customer base by rolling out and updating multilingual journeys with control and compliance.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to enable financial institutions to offer high-quality localised digital banking experiences at a reduced cost and time, across all channels, without encountering issues. This minimises operational complexity, makes market entry more efficient, optimises compliance with language- and accessibility-related regulations, and provides a more inclusive customer experience.

Talking about the strategic move, Etgar Bonar, CMO at Lokalise, said that embedding AI orchestration and continuous localisation directly into the Plumery platform will allow users to roll out and update multilingual services at a lower cost, while ensuring consistent, compliant, and local experiences that facilitate market expansion and boost customer growth.

Working with Lokalise comes just a few short weeks after Plumery launched AI Fabric, a solution able to develop an AI-ready foundation for AI-assisted digital banking. Designed on an event-driven data mesh, Plumery’s service was set to offer financial institutions a standardised option for connecting AI and generative AI models/agents to banking data, in turn mitigating the need for bespoke system integrations.