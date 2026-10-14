Pliant, which provides modular B2B payment solutions, has obtained full electronic money institution (EMI) authorisation from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for its UK subsidiary, Pliant Payments Limited. The approval allows the company to issue payment products and serve customers directly through its own UK-regulated entity.

The development is part of Pliant’s expansion in the UK, which the company identifies as one of its key international markets. According to the company, the authorisation gives it a regulatory foundation for growing its relationships with UK businesses, financial institutions, and public-sector organisations. It also supports Pliant’s continued investment in its commercial payment capabilities.

The FCA granted the authorisation after reviewing Pliant’s business model, technology, and operations. The assessment covered customer onboarding, risk management, safeguarding, and financial controls.

With EMI status, Pliant’s UK activities now sit within a locally regulated business. The company states that this allows it to further develop its UK payment infrastructure. It can also support more complex commercial payment programmes through that entity.

From market entry to direct operations

The main change concerns how Pliant reaches UK clients. Because it now has its own authorised entity, the company can issue products and serve customers in the market directly. Malte Rau, CEO and co-founder of Pliant, described the authorisation as a step towards building a long-term presence in the UK and noted that Pliant has invested heavily in the regulated infrastructure behind its platform.

According to the official, the licence gives Pliant greater independence and flexibility in serving UK customers directly. It was also said that the authorisation puts the company in a position to offer its technology to more businesses, financial institutions, and public-sector organisations as it expands its capabilities and reach.

Implications for UK commercial payments

UK organisations using Pliant’s services will now receive payment products issued through an FCA-supervised entity. The regulator’s review specifically examined safeguarding and financial controls. For Pliant, the licence underpins its plans to run more complex commercial payment programmes in the UK. In addition, it also supports the company’s aim of broadening its customer base across the private sector, financial institutions, and the public sector, building on its existing focus on modular B2B payments.