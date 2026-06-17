Paymentology has partnered with Kobble to enable businesses in Australia to launch Embedded Finance products through a combined BaaS and issuer processing platform.

The partnership integrates Kobble's locally licensed banking infrastructure with Paymentology's issuer processing capabilities, providing fintechs, enterprises, insurers and consumer brands with a consolidated platform to launch card programmes, branded accounts and digital payment experiences. A direct technical integration has already been established between Paymentology's issuer processing system and Kobble's proprietary ledger and compliance infrastructure, enabling real-time authorisation, card switching and settlement capabilities.

Market demand and platform capabilities

Embedded Finance uptake has accelerated significantly in Australia as organisations seek to integrate financial products directly into customer experiences. The partnership addresses a key market need by combining regulatory compliance, licensing, card issuing and payment processing through a single interface. Moreover, Kobble recently launched Kobble AI, a self-service product builder that allows businesses to design and visualise Embedded Finance products without significant technical complexity.

The approach removes traditional barriers to launching financial products, including navigating licensing requirements, managing multiple vendor relationships and building complex infrastructure integrations. Through the process of streamlining these components, the platform aims to reduce the time and cost typically associated with launching card programmes in the Australian market.

Regulatory framework and expansion

According to the official press release, Kobble's status as an independently licensed BaaS provider positions the partnership within Australia's established regulatory framework for banking and financial services. The company holds its own banking licence, eliminating the need for customers to source separate regulatory approvals or relationships with traditional banks. Paymentology's global infrastructure provides issuer processing at scale, with the capability to support real-time transaction processing and settlement.

The partnership is currently focused on the Australian market, with potential for expansion into additional markets. Both companies have indicated that the integration is designed to support growth as customer demand increases.

Strategic positioning

Minh Ha Truong, head of growth APAC at Paymentology, stated that Embedded Finance is transitioning from a niche innovation to a strategic priority for businesses across multiple industries. According to Truong, organisations need infrastructure that reduces complexity rather than introduces it, and Kobble's combination of regulatory expertise and modern platform design aligns with that requirement.

In addition, Shane Chanel, co-founder and chief executive of Kobble, noted that demand for Embedded Finance in Australia has reached an inflection point across fintech, insurance, retail and enterprise sectors. Chanel indicated that Paymentology's issuer processing capabilities provide the scale, reliability and real-time functionality required to support the transition from product concept to live deployment whilst maintaining compliance and operational standards.

The partnership is designed to enable organisations to launch financial products faster whilst reducing the operational and regulatory complexity that has traditionally characterised Embedded Finance initiatives.