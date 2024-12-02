Payabli has announced that it is enabling the Huntington National Bank to bring fully integrated embedded payment and banking capabilities into its online banking portal.

Following this announcement, the integration is expected to give the bank's business customers the ability to accept, issue, and manage transactions without leaving Huntington's online platform.

The collaboration follows Huntington's minority investment in Payabli, which signals a deeper strategic alignment between the two companies beyond a typical vendor relationship.

Capabilities and technical foundation

According to the official press release, built on Payabli's modular APIs and UI components, the embedded solution covers a range of payment operations. Business customers can accept payments via card, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, while disbursements are handled through ACH transfers, vendor links, and OCR-enabled payouts. The platform also automates merchant onboarding and provides real-time data access, consolidating accounts receivable and accounts payable functions within a single banking interface.

The architecture is designed to reduce manual steps in payment workflows and give businesses greater visibility over cash flow — two priorities frequently cited by mid-market and commercial banking clients navigating fragmented financial tooling.

Strategic context

The move reflects a wider shift in commercial banking, where financial institutions are increasingly adopting API-first infrastructure to modernise legacy systems and deepen customer relationships. Rather than directing business clients to third-party tools, banks are embedding financial services directly within their own platforms — a model that improves retention and generates richer transaction data.

For Huntington, the integration represents an investment in its B2B payments proposition at a time when business banking customers expect the same level of workflow integration available in enterprise software. For Payabli, the deal validates its platform's capacity to support bank-led distribution, a channel the company states it built towards from the outset.

The embedded payments market continues to attract significant institutional interest, with banks recognising that owning the payment experience — rather than ceding it to fintechs — carries both commercial and strategic value.