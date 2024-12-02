Liberis has partnered with Deliveroo to launch Deliveroo Capital, a funding solution providing working capital to restaurants and food businesses operating on the Deliveroo platform in the UK.

The product launched in the UK in January 2026. Following initial rollout, the companies are expanding access in phases to thousands of additional eligible UK businesses during the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue-based repayment structure supports cash flow management

Eligibility assessment uses Deliveroo platform data alongside Liberis' funding criteria, enabling decisions based on actual trading performance. Eligible merchants receive notifications within the Deliveroo Partner Hub, where they can review and access funding.

Payments are collected as a fixed percentage of future sales processed through the Deliveroo platform. Payment amounts flex with trading performance, enabling restaurants to manage cash flow during quieter periods while clearing balances more quickly when sales increase.

Talking about the move, Rob Fairfield, CEO at Liberis, stated that restaurants operate with limited margin for delay, making capital access a day-to-day operational concern rather than a strategic consideration. Traditional lending models often fail to reflect how hospitality businesses actually trade. By embedding finance directly into the Deliveroo platform, funding can be accessed when needed.

Adding to this, Rob Harris, Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Merchants at Deliveroo, stated that restaurants constantly balance operational pressures with the need to invest and grow. The partnership with Liberis offers a practical and accessible funding solution, with the company excited to continue finding ways to support the industry through different services.

Embedded Finance in platform ecosystems

Liberis operates an Embedded Finance platform providing revenue-based financing to small and medium enterprises through partnerships with payment processors, ecommerce platforms, and point-of-sale providers. The company uses transaction data from partner platforms to assess creditworthiness and structure repayment terms.

Revenue-based financing collects repayments as a percentage of ongoing sales rather than fixed monthly instalments. This structure aligns repayment obligations with business performance, reducing default risk during revenue downturns while accelerating repayment during stronger trading periods.

Deliveroo operates a food delivery platform connecting restaurants with consumers across the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Hospitality businesses face cash flow challenges due to thin operating margins, seasonal demand fluctuations, and rising input costs, including food, labour, and energy. Traditional business lending requires financial statements, collateral, and extended application processes often unsuitable for small restaurant operations.

The partnership represents a long-term collaboration with plans to expand access over time.