Bank of Beirut UK has gone live with Temenos Core Banking and Payments in order to expand its corporate banking operations.

Following this announcement, Bank of Beirut UK has deployed Temenos Core Banking and Payments, completing a full migration from its legacy infrastructure during a period of 15 months. The go-live, carried out in collaboration with technology services firm LTIMindtree, marks a significant operational shift for the UK-based subsidiary as it seeks to expand its corporate banking footprint across the UK, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The implementation gives Bank of Beirut UK access to a full suite of retail, commercial, and deposit services, alongside specialised trade finance capabilities for businesses operating across international markets. The bank's parent company, Bank of Beirut already has an existing relationship with Switzerland-based Temenos, and the latest deployment brings the UK subsidiary onto the same unified platform as its parent group.

Operational and strategic implications

According to the official press release, the process of migrating onto a shared platform with the parent bank is expected to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs across both entities. For Bank of Beirut UK, the move is also intended to shorten time-to-market for new products and services, a factor of particular relevance in competitive corporate banking segments such as trade finance, where speed and transactional reliability are material considerations for business clients and correspondent banking partners.

LTIMindtree, the Temenos delivery partner on the project, managed the implementation and migration process, as the firm is expected to continue to provide production support under a managed services arrangement following the go-live.

The deployment reflects a pattern increasingly common among mid-sized international banks: subsidiaries of emerging-market parent institutions seeking to upgrade UK and European operations onto modern core banking infrastructure to meet regulatory and operational standards, while aligning more closely with group-wide systems. Temenos, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, positions its platform as a multi-market solution capable of supporting both retail and corporate banking services across jurisdictions.

Bank of Beirut UK's go-live adds to Temenos' client base in Europe, extending a relationship that predates the UK subsidiary's adoption of the platform.