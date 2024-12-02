Defrancq has positioned itself among the first Belgian companies enabling customers to pay invoices via Wero, the European payment solution successor to Payconiq, through collaboration with payment service provider POM.

The Belgium-based company announced the implementation on 12 February 2026. Wero allows higher transaction amounts compared to alternative payment methods. Thus far, Wero usage in Belgium has been limited to person-to-person payments. Recent developments have expanded Wero's availability to include business payments.

Wero payments to businesses are currently available for ING and KBC customers. Other Belgian banks will add support later in 2026.

Payment service provider enables merchant deployment

Talking about the move, Tom Totté, Co-Founder of POM, stated the company spent recent months preparing for Wero's arrival. By ensuring technical and operational readiness in advance, POM brought the first merchant live as soon as the first banks were ready.

Jérome Bridelance, Operations Director at Defrancq, noted the company embraces Wero as the logical progression in digital payments. For higher invoice amounts, Wero offers clear added value through higher payment limits and simplified, secure payment experiences. Offering this capability via POM aligns with the company's vision of innovation and customer focus.

Adding to this, Martina Weimert, CEO of European Payments Initiative (EPI), stated Wero is designed to make European payments simpler, stronger, and more independent. Expansion beyond person-to-person payments into business and invoice transactions represents a key step in scaling a trusted European payment solution delivering tangible value to merchants and consumers across Europe.

Wero's expansion in European markets

Wero operates as a mobile payment solution developed by the EPI, a consortium of European banks building a pan-European payment infrastructure. The system enables instant account-to-account transfers through mobile applications.

Payconiq functioned as a mobile payment solution in Belgium and Luxembourg before integration into the Wero platform. The transition aligns existing Belgian payment infrastructure with broader European payment initiatives.

Higher transaction limits enable Wero to support invoice payments exceeding typical mobile payment thresholds. Traditional mobile payment solutions often implement transaction caps based on fraud risk management and regulatory requirements. Wero's institutional backing and bank integration enable elevated limits suitable for commercial invoicing.

EPI members include banks from Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, collectively serving millions of customers across participating markets. Just at the beginning of February 2026, Banking Circle announced the integration with Wero into its infrastructure for payment service providers. The move positioned Banking Circle as a banking partner for companies looking to adopt the pan-European payment standard.



