Banking Circle has integrated Wero, the European instant payment scheme, into its infrastructure for payment service providers.

Following this announcement, the Luxembourg-based banking infrastructure provider will now support Wero transactions, enabling PSPs using its platform to offer the A2A payment method to their clients. The integration positions Banking Circle as a banking partner for firms that are looking to adopt the pan-European payment standard.

European instant payment infrastructure

Wero was developed in order to operate as a unified instant payment scheme built on the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) framework. In addition, it allows A2A transfers across participating European markets without relying on card networks or localised wallet solutions. The scheme is designed to address the overall fragmentation in European digital payments, where cross-border transactions have required separate integrations with national systems or regional providers. By standardising instant payments at a European level, Wero aims to reduce this overall complexity for merchants, financial institutions, and end users.

With this in mind, Banking Circle's role is to provide the underlying banking infrastructure that PSPs require to process Wero transactions. At the same time, the firm operates as a licensed bank offering payment rails, liquidity management, and multi-currency account services to PSPs and financial technology companies.

According to the official press release, the integration reflects broader momentum around instant payment adoption in Europe, accelerated by regulatory developments including the EU's Instant Payments Regulation, which mandates support for instant EUR transfers across the region from 2025. In addition, as Wero expands across additional markets and use cases, PSPs connected to Banking Circle's infrastructure will be given the possibility to scale their support for the scheme without requiring separate banking arrangements or technical builds for each jurisdiction.