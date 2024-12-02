Mintos has initiated the process to pursue a banking licence from the European Central Bank, marking a strategic shift for the Latvia-based multi-asset investment platform.

The Riga-based company announced the start of the application process on 17 February 2026. Obtaining a banking licence would provide access to deposit-based funding and create a foundation for offering lending and banking products directly to customers. The licence would also enable deposit protection of up to EUR 100,000 per investor and give Mintos more control over custody, clearing, and settlement infrastructure.

Mintos projects the banking licence process to take between 12 and 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Platform evolution supports banking licence pursuit

Mintos has developed into a regulated multi-asset investment platform serving nearly 700,000 registered investors and managing over EUR 800 million in assets. The company expanded its product offering over the past two years to include fractional bonds, ETF portfolios, real estate investments, and Smart Cash, completing its rollout across all EU markets.

Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos, stated that pursuing an ECB banking licence builds on the strong regulatory and operational foundation already established. The licence enables expansion of investor offerings, merging the trust and stability of a bank with the innovation of a modern investment platform.

Capital raising supports strategic transition

The banking licence pursuit is supported by a recent funding round conducted on the Mintos platform. Nearly 6,000 Mintos investors committed EUR 2.8 million, representing an initial step in financing the company's next development phase.

Banking licence holders in the EU benefit from access to European deposit guarantee schemes, ECB monetary policy instruments, and expanded product authorisations under the Capital Requirements Regulation.

ECB banking licences are issued through the Single Supervisory Mechanism, which directly supervises significant institutions and oversees national competent authority supervision of less significant institutions. The application process involves assessment of governance structures, capital adequacy, risk management frameworks, and business model viability.

Investment platforms pursuing banking licences gain access to deposit funding, which typically carries lower costs than alternative funding sources. Banking status also enables direct participation in payment systems and access to central bank liquidity facilities.

Mintos holds a multilateral trading facility licence and investment firm authorisation, providing regulated frameworks for securities trading and investment services. The banking licence would add deposit-taking and lending authorisations to the existing regulatory permissions.